Bluetooth-enabled smart bike available at Rs 29,999

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Fitness tech startup Flexnest on Wednesday launched a Bluetooth-enabled smart bike — The Flexbike — that is available online at an introductory price of Rs 29,999.

The Flexbike connects with the company’s app which allows users to choose through three types of bike workouts — Quick Ride, Virtual Ride and Class Ride.

Quick Ride allows simple uninterrupted rides, Virtual Ride enables users to ride in more than 100 different cities across the globe and Class Ride is an on-demand ride class with world-class Flexnest instructors from studios in New Delhi and Dubai.

“Our team of engineers and developers have been working tirelessly since a year on The Flexbike, to ensure the best user experience,” Raunaq Singh Anand, Co-Founder, Flexnest, said in a statement.

“Each pillar – hardware, software and content has been well thought of, to provide our community with a seamless and life-changing workout experience,” Anand added.

Additionally, the Flexnest App also has non-bike trainer-led workouts and yoga classes to provide a holistic experience to users.

The Flexbike connects seamlessly to Android and iOS tablets and phones via Bluetooth.

All Flexbike users will gain complimentary membership to the Flexnest app to access all workouts and other content.

–IANS

