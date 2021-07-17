B'luru hospital saves life of Aghan woman with bowel transplant

Adv.

Bengaluru, July 16 (IANS) A 27-year-old woman from Kabul, who was suffering from short bowel syndrome with an inherited condition of blood clotting, has been given a new lease of life by the doctors at the Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road here.

The patient had undergone removal of small intestine for gangrene in Kabul while she was pregnant five months back. However, the doctors there were not confident about the line of treatment to be adopted as small bowel transplant was not available there and thus there was minimal hope for her survival.

As a result of removal of intestine, she was dependent on TPN (total parenteral nutrition) for her nutrition and survival, because of which the patient’s condition started deteriorating. She was airlifted from Kabul for immediate treatment at Fortis Bengaluru.

The doctors found that the patient had developed short bowel syndrome, which typically occurs in people who have no intestine to absorb fluid. The condition leads to poor absorption of nutrients causing weakness and leading to other co-morbidities in the longer run. The only alternative to cure the condition was a small bowel transplant.

The second wave of Covid delayed the allocation procedure by almost three months. By then, she developed multiple episodes of infection in the blood as she was dependent on injections and saline throughout day and night. The infections were treated with antibiotics.

“Amidst Covid-19 lockdown, it was difficult to find a suitable donor, therefore we had put the patient on waiting list for almost three months. We took all the efforts and ensured to keep her safe by following all Covid safety protocols. After three months, we received a donor (brain dead donor) for her, the transplant was performed immediately after the availability of the organ,” said Mahesh Gopasetty, Senior Consultant, Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary and Liver Transplant Surgery, Fortis, in a statement.

The patient had a tendency to form blood clots and this risk was highest after transplant surgery. The doctors administered her blood thinners to prevent clots, which resulted in bleeding and another surgery.

The transplant turned out to be successful, now she is able to consume food and drink normally, the doctors said.

“My family is thankful to the doctors for giving a second life to my wife. I am grateful to the donor and Gopasetty for being so kind, supportive and performing the transplant successfully,” said Gulam, the husband of the patient.

–IANS

rvt/arm