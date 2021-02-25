ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

BOE to supply OLED panels for iPhone 13: Report

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 24 (IANS) Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 13 lineup and now a new report has claimed that the display manufacturer BOE will be one of the main suppliers of the OLED panels for the upcoming models.

According to a new report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News, BOE is said to be working with the touch panel manufacturer General Interface Solution (GIS), part of the Hon Hai Group to develop OLED panels.

In 2020, reports indicated that BOE would supply some display panels for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models but BOE ran into major production problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, BOE appears to have overcome some of those issues.

As per the report, Apple is working on more technically complicated screens for the “iPhone 13,” with both low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) and ProMotion displays in some models.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the Ultra-Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus.

All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra-Wide cameras with fixed focus.

According to Barclays analysts, the iPhone 13/Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 6E. The Wi-Fi 6E provides Wi-Fi 6 features and capabilities, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

wh/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlerealme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A arrive in India (Lead)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A arrive in India (Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Fastest-growing smartphone brand realme on Wednesday introduced newest additions to its Narzo series family, the Narzo 30 Pro...

India 2nd in APAC to face most cyberattacks in 2020: IBM

Inkjet printers fastest-growing in 2020, HP leads overall market

Haier launches AI-enabled 4K Smart LED TVs in India

TikTok purges over 3 lakh videos for spreading misinformation

Covid messing up with sugar levels of healthy people in India

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021