Bolo Indya opens live streaming feature for wider audiences

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Short video content platform Bolo Indya on Monday said it has launched its live streaming feature Bolo-Live for a wider audience.

The Bolo-Live streaming feature comes with an integrated real time gamification in a form of gifting option where creators can be rewarded by their follower base basis the content quality, density as well as the engagement which can be redeemed in cash on the Bolo Indya platform.

The platform, which claims to have over 68 lakh users including 28.5 lakh creators, spread across 14 languages, said that Bolo-Live has already crossed 1 lakh monthly micro transactions during its soft launch.

With the new service offering, Bolo Indya expects its creator income to grow by 300 per cent by December 2021.

“Through live streaming, Bolo Indya’s ‘equal opportunity’ algorithms infuse new life to engagement between short video creators and their followers,” Varun Saxena, Founder and CEO, Bolo Indya, said in a statement.

“As we embark on a journey to enable a 360-degree stack of content consumption for our users and earning for creators, we are confident that Bolo Live will be able to drive closer connect, bond and credibility amongst our users as well as creators and help them gain more revenues for their content creation ability,” he added.

As part of Bolo-Live, creator partners on the platform will now have an added streaming feature to go live, to deliver their specialised skills-based services as well as other highly engaging content to their follower base in the language of their choice.

Users can send their favourite live performing creators, a wider variety of digital gifts right from a rose for Rs 10 to even a space rocket for Rs 500 to a special occasion premium gift for Rs 1000.

With real time gamification, integrated in these broadcasting sessions, users can emerge as the top fans of their favourite creators in a broadcasting session and win incentives or goodies from their favourite creators.

–IANS

gb/bg