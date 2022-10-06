scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Booking Holdings announces centre of excellience in India, its 2nd globally

By Glamsham Bureau

Bengaluru, Oct 6 (IANS) Booking Holdings on Thursday announced a new centre of excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru that will serve as a hub for specialised talent, leveraging industry-best practices, supporting financial system and software development, and enabling collaboration opportunities across fintech and other key functions.

This is the second CoE from the company globally that will help serve all brands under its unbrella, including Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, OpenTable and Rentalcars.com.

“Bengaluru is home to a large, highly skilled and diverse talent pool, with a flourishing reputation for technology and finance, which makes this a great place to open our second centre of excellence,” said Paulo Pisano, Chief Human Resources Officer for Booking Holdings.

“Those who work in this centre will play an important, collaborative and exciting role in supporting the company’s growing fintech capabilities, and leveraging digital travel innovation to enhance the travel experience for travellers and travel service providers around the world,” Pisano said in a statement.

With travel demand re-emerging as travel restrictions ease around the world and the industry continuing its journey to recovery following the pandemic, the new centre will support the company’s growth, goals and enable its vision for the future of travel.

Booking Holdings said it is helping consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer facing brands.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Apple iPhone 14 Plus arrives in India, starts from Rs 89,900
Next article
About his humble beginnings Chef Vikas Khanna says, “When times were hard, my inspiration was the Golden Temple…”
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Avika Gor

Rubina Dilaik

Malavika Mohanan

Nazriya Nazim

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US