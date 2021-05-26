Bosch launches AIoT platform for real-time energy management

Adv.

Bengaluru, May 26 (IANS) Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) on Wednesday launched an AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) platform called Phantom Edge that provides real-time electrical energy consumption, operating usage, electrical parameters and appliance-level information.

The AIoT platform, for which the price was yet to be revealed, can be used for real-time energy monitoring in retail, residential, mobility, healthcare, agriculture and commercial spaces.

It provides granular energy consumption data at an asset level, without the need of installing submeters, which enables asset benchmarking, identifying anomalies and drives behavioural change for achieving energy savings and sustainability goals, the company said in a statement.

“Bosch’s Phantom Edge is a powerful ecosystem designed to be leveraged for industries who are jump starting their digital journey. RBEI’s vision is to provide smart solutions for the globe and Phantom Edge is a step in that direction. We believe we have built a product that is truly invented for life,” said Dattatri Salagame, President and Managing Director of RBEI.

The platform also provides real-time information on machines OEE (availability, performance and quality), part count and energy consumption, thereby enabling productivity and sustainability efforts in the organisation in a cost-effective and non-intrusive way without the need for expensive on-site IT infrastructure.

Phantom Edge uses non-intrusive sensors to collect power signatures and machine learning (ML) algorithms sitting on the edge, analyses these signatures to provide a real-time view of electrical energy consumption, operating usage, electrical parameters, and appliance-level information and thereby creates its digital twin.

The Phantom Edge device is built with Arm Cortex 1.6 GHz Speed processor and 2GB RAM to perform powerful AI and ML algorithms and 8GB internal memory to store the data during the connectivity loss. The

The device supports Wi–Fi, 2G, 3G, 4G for cloud connectivity and BLE, RS 232 serial and ethernet for communicating with peripheral sensors/assets.

The solution also comes with a cloud-based SaaS application with a capability to give real time alerts and notifications for customers to act upon the asset’s productivity and energy consumption, said the company.

–IANS

