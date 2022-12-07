'Brahmastra' is most searched movie on Google in India

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Google India on Wednesday revealed the most searched queries, events, personalities and much more in ‘Year in Search 2022’ results, in which the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ was the most searched movie in the country.

“If 2021 saw people taking their first guarded steps into a post-pandemic era, 2022 marked the year we bounced back stronger in many ways.” the tech giant said in a statement.

“Search helped people find a world of information, be it questions on everyday interests, new passions, or more intricate topics,” it added.

The Indian Premier League was the trending search topic in India, while queries of the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup peaked.

India also dominated global sports trends, taking the top five spots on the list of the most trending matches worldwide.

‘Covid vaccine near me’ was the most searched ‘near me’ query, followed by ‘Swimming pool near me’ and ‘Water park near me’.

‘Brahmastra’ and blockbuster ‘KGF 2’ took the top spots for movies. They also made it to the list of the top global trending movie searches.

People all over the world were humming Indian songs as well, with Aditya A’s indie-pop number ‘Chaand Baaliyan’ and ‘Srivalli’ from the Tamil superhit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, among the most popular tunes for worldwide searches.

The ‘Agnipath scheme’, the Central government scheme to recruit youth in the Indian Army, led the ‘what is’ search queries.

Other ‘what is’ searches on Google revealed people’s preferences for a wide range of subjects, including news, finance, technology, and health.

‘How to’ trending queries led by ‘How to download vaccination certificate’ and ‘How to download PTRC challan’ (professional tax registration certificate).

People in the country showed interest in a diverse range of global and local personalities that were in the news including President Droupadi Murmu, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

‘Paneer pasanda’ and ‘Modak’ were the most searched recipe queries.

–IANS

aj/ksk/