Brainly introduces AI-based math solver in India

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Addressing the issue of understanding mathematical problems by some children, online learning platform Brainly on Wednesday introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI)-based ‘Math Solver’ in India.

The AI-based tool is now available 24/7 and will assist users with finding solutions for the most complex mathematical problems.

“With India currently under lockdown, students and parents often have only online resources to assist them whenever they hit a learning-related bottleneck,” Brainly CPOP Rajesh Bysani said in a statement.

“However, finding quality help for a subject as complicated as mathematics is difficult. We are confident that our innovative solution will help students to better appreciate the beauty of mathematics instead of getting intimidated by it,” Bysani added.

As per a recent survey by Brainly, over 30 per cent of Indian students pointed to mathematics as a challenging subject that they need the most help with while doing their holiday homework.

It is this glaring need-gap that Brainly is now addressing with the launch of Math Solver in India,” the online learning platform said.

Brainly Math Solver helps users by allowing them to instantly get step-by-step guidance while solving complex problems by simply snapping a picture of the problem or manually writing the equation on the device’s touchscreen.

The AI instantly analyses the problem and provides the solution with a detailed step-by-step explanation, at times aided by graphical/visual representations for better comprehension.

Launched as part of Brainly’s suite of learning tools, Math Solver is available on all Android mobile and tablet devices and has received strong market reception in the US following its launch earlier this year.

The tool will be especially useful for Indian students and parents, who are currently struggling to find quality assistance online for mathematics-related issues.

