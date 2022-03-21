BYJU'S appoints ex-Facebook tech lead Majid Yazdani as VP

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) Edtech company BYJU’S on Monday announced the appointment of Majid Yazdani as Vice President at BYJU’S Lab to propel and further shape the future of education.

Yazdani will work on personalisation and other AI applications to the education sector. He will also be responsible for incubating new ideas and delivering breakthrough solutions across BYJU’S ecosystem of learning products at the Lab.

Yazdani, who will be operating from the UK, will set up a team of research scientists to work on innovative and powerful learning experiences for students.

“Technology in education is not just about automation, but also about harnessing it in the best way possible to empower students into becoming lifelong learners,” said Majid Yazdani, Vice President, BYJU’S Lab, in a statement.

“Education has the power to change the world, and I’m pleased to be joining the BYJU’S family and embarking on an exciting new path to deliver tech-driven learning to make quality education accessible, equitable, and contextual for every student,” he added.

Majid has over 15 years of experience in technology and AI, having graduated from Sharif University of Technology in 2008 with a B.Sc. in Computer Engineering. He earned his Ph.D. from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in June 2013.

Yazdani previously worked as a staff scientist at Linkedin and at the Idiap Research Institute in Switzerland.

He joined Facebook AI (Meta AI) in 2018 to construct neural networks with compartmentalised knowledge and reasoning. He has contributed significantly to Facebook’s customer support using large-scale generative language models. He also holds three patents and has 24 research papers in the fields of natural language processing and artificial intelligence.

BYJU’S Lab, launched in 2021, aims to be an incubator of new ideas, provide cutting-edge technologies and deliver breakthrough solutions across BYJU’S ecosystem of learning products.

The innovation hub strives to develop impactful learning experiences by integrating technologies like augmented reality, AI, computer vision capabilities, gamification, and more.

–IANS

rvt/ksk/