ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Cancer drug lessens toxicity of protein from SARS-COV-2

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, March 27 (IANS) A team of researchers has identified the most toxic proteins made by SARS-COV-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19 — and then used an FDA-approved cancer drug to blunt the viral protein’s detrimental effects.

In their experiments in fruit flies and human cell lines, the team discovered the cell process that the virus hijacks, illuminating new potential candidate drugs that could be tested for treating severe Covid-19 disease patients.

“Our work suggests there is a way to prevent SARS-COV-2 from injuring the body’s tissues and doing extensive damage,” said researcher Zhe “Zion” Han from the University of Maryland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The researcher notes that the most effective drug against Covid-19, remdesivir, only prevents the virus from making more copies of itself, but it does not protect already infected cells from damage caused by the viral proteins.

SARS-COV-2 infects cells and hijacks them into making proteins from each of its 27 genes.

For the study, published in the journal in Cell & Bioscience, the team introduced each of these 27 SARS-CoV-2 genes in human cells and examined their toxicity. They also generated 12 fruit fly lines to express SARS-CoV-2 proteins likely to cause toxicity based on their structure and predicted function.

ADVERTISEMENT

The researchers found that a viral protein, known as Orf6, was the most toxic killing about half of the human cells.

For the remaining experiments, the researchers focused on just the most toxic viral protein, so they could figure out what cell process the virus hijacks during infection.

The team found that the virus’ toxic Orf6 protein sticks to multiple human proteins that have the job of moving materials out of the cell’s nucleus — the place in the cell that holds the genome, or the instructions for life.

ADVERTISEMENT

They then discovered that one of these human moving proteins, targeted by the virus, gets blocked by the cancer drug selinexor. The researchers tested selinexor on human cells and fruit flies making the toxic viral protein to see if the drug could help reverse the damage.

Selinexor, like many cancer drugs is itself toxic. However, after accounting for its toxic effects, the drug improved human cell survival by about 12 per cent.

–IANS

vc/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMusk's Starlink in talks with UK to solve broadband problems: Report
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

ODI Super League: India in 8th spot, but no worries

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India are languishing at eighth position in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table after the...
Read more
Sports

A do-or-die Olympic qualifying battle for Indian rowers: Coach

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, March 27 (IANS) When the nine-member national team competes in the upcoming World Rowing Asian Oceania Continental Olympic and Paralympic...
Read more
Technology

Govt to widen Covid-19 vaccination drive soon: Harsh Vardhan

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Amid surge in coronavirus cases, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said that the Central...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cancer drug lessens toxicity of protein from SARS-COV-2

Musk's Starlink in talks with UK to solve broadband problems: Report

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 27 (IANS) Elon Musk's satellite broadband company Starlink is in talks with the UK government to provide connectivity in hard-to-reach areas.The Starlink...

Dia Mirza poses with step-daughter in Maldivian vacay pic

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Male, March 27 (IANS) Dia Mirza is in Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, on their first vacation post wedding...

Roohi collects an impressive ₹22 crore nett on completion of two weeks

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Sharma continues to create magic at the cinema halls and receive love. The film validates that...

Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film "Pagglait". She says for her a person...

Amyra Dastur: I'm extremely scared of heights and flying

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor got a chance to engage in adventure sports while shooting the title...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates