World Technology

CarDekho forays into connected vehicle tech with UPLINK

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) CarDekho, an auto-tech firm on Monday launched UPLINK, an advanced and compact GPS Vehicle Tracking System.

The device is available at Rs 4,999 along with a one-year subscription and a GPS device with one year warranty.

UPLINK is powered by a compact plug-and-play device that can be connected to any vehicle allowing users to gain real-time access to a host of information such as live tracking, rash driving alerts, trips history, driving analysis, geofence alerts, usage stats, and much more. So vehicle owners can ensure round-the-clock safety, security and surveillance of the vehicle with Uplink.

“Uplink enables vehicle owners to stay connected with their vehicle 24X7 ensuring total peace of mind. Being true to our name “Cardekho”, you can keep track of your vehicle on your device,” Sushant Bhatt, Business Head, Tech Solutions, CarDekho Group, said in a statement.

According to the company, Uplink Telematics Unit i.e. GPS device is one of the most compact devices in its segment, ensuring easy and hidden installation and being plug and play means that it does not require any technician for installation and there is no fear of wire cutting during installation.

Further, it paves the way for advanced connectivity, ensuring continuous communication between the customer with well-designed and User friendly Mobile Apps available on both Android and iOS Platform along with a web portal as well.

The device can be easily installed by the user in the 12V port or the OBD port (depending upon the variant) of the car. It comes pre-installed with a SIM along with the product with an annual plan. Customer support service is the backbone of any offering at CarDekho and UPLINK also comes with a dedicated call centre team that is available to support the customers.

–IANS

wh/rt

