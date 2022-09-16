CARE Hospitals performs 1st gynaecology procedure in Asia Pacific with Medtronic Hugo robotic system

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (IANS) City-based CARE Hospitals Group on Thursday announced the first gynecology (hysterectomy) procedure in the Asia-Pacific region, using Medtronic HugoTM robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system.

The procedure was performed by the expert clinical team of CARE Hospitals, led by Padmashree Dr Manjula Anagani at the group’s flagship facility located at Banjara Hills here.

The announcement was made in the presence of T Harish Rao, State Minister of Finance, Health, Medical and Family Welfare; Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO of CARE Hospitals; Dr Nikhil Mathur, Group Chief of Medical Services and Mansi Wadhwa Rao, Head of Growth Programmes, Medtronic India.

“Investments in technology enabled healthcare solutions are vital to ensure quality patient care at affordable costs. High quality equipment like robotic systems helps improve accuracy, reduces hospital stay and fasten patient’s recovery,” said Minister Rao.

Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, CARE Hospitals said that the hospital has always been at the forefront of providing technology and clinical expertise enabled healthcare solutions to the patient community in both metro and non-metro cities.

“The introduction of the all-new Hugo RAS system from Medtronic is a testament to our pioneering initiatives and perfectly complements the continued efforts of our surgeons in delivering high-quality care to our patients,” said Singh.

The patient, a 46-year-old woman, was suffering from prolonged Adenomyosis, a condition that causes the uterus to thicken and enlarge. She underwent a robotic-assisted total hysterectomy procedure where the affected uterus was removed using the Hugo RAS system.

CARE Hospitals Group, the first hospital in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to install this new robotic-assisted surgery system from Medtronic.

“Utilising the new RAS system from Medtronic for hysterectomy, which was APAC’s first gynecological procedure, is a testimony to our dedication to provide high-end clinical care. It is a proud moment for all our teams, and we look forward to using this innovative robotic system to expand access to the powerful benefits of minimally invasive surgery to more patients,” said Dr Anagani.

“These first cases with the Hugo RAS system are ushering in a new era of robotic-assisted surgery in India and around the globe,” said Mansi Wadhwa Rao.

Elaborating about the Advanced Robotic programme, Dr Mathur said that this landmark surgery will open up new opportunities for our team of world-class surgeons to further use the Hugo RAS system in other clinical specialties.

The Hugo RAS system is a modular, multi-quadrant platform designed for a broad range of soft-tissue procedures.

It combines wristed instruments, 3D visualization, and Touch Surgery Enterprise, a cloud-based surgical video capture and management solution, with dedicated support teams.

It is designed to bring the benefits of minimally invasive surgery — fewer complications, smaller scars, shorter hospital stays, and a faster return to normal activities.

–IANS

na/