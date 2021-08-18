CES 2022 requires proof of Covid vaccination from attendees

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Aug 18 (IANS) The CES 2022 organisers have announced that in-person attendees and exhibitors will need to produce proof of Covid-19 vaccination, as they plan to go ahead with a hybrid event in Las Vegas in January next year.

For those who may be unable to travel to Las Vegas, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the organiser of the annual tech gathering, will create a digital event that will run in parallel with the in-person programme.

CES 2022 will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2022.

“Based on today’s science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of Covid-19,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA.

“We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

CTA is also assessing the acceptance of proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative requirement and will share more details on this later.

“Safety, security and health are a priority at CES, and we will follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC. CTA will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and will announce additional or modified protocols closer to the show,” the associations said.

In Las Vegas, attendees will experience a host of new technologies from global companies, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees.

Over 1,000 companies including major brands and start-ups will be in Las Vegas.

CES 2022 will feature new categories showcasing how the industry is evolving, including space tech, food tech and NFTs.

Audiences will hear from industry leaders during live keynotes, including General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, the organisers said.

