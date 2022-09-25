scorecardresearch
WorldTechnology

China launches two new experimental satellites

By Glamsham Bureau

Beijing, Sep 25 (IANS) China on Sunday launched a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket to place two satellites in space.

The pair of satellites, Shiyan-14 and Shiyan-15, were lifted at 6:55 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi and soon entered the preset orbit, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Shiyan-14 will mainly be used to conduct scientific experiments and verify new technologies, while the Shiyan-15 will provide data in the fields of land survey, urban planning, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

It was the 18th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A series rockets, according to the launch center.

–IANS

