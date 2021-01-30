ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

China shuts down 18,489 illegal websites in 2020

By IANS
Beijing, Jan 30 (IANS) China shut down 18,489 illegal websites in 2020, and issued warning notices to 4,551 others, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) revealed on Saturday.

Some of the websites were shut down for promoting online games or dating information in the guise of online courses, while others were punished for spreading illegal material including pornographic and violent content, Xinhua news agency quoted the CAC as saying.

Cyberspace administration departments in 2020 also launched a series of campaigns to purge cyberspace of platforms promoting illegal activities, exerting a negative influence on society and containing information harmful to juveniles.

The CAC continues to direct provincial-level cyberspace administration departments in dealing with illegal websites and online platforms and intensifying law enforcement in this regard.

