ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

China's commercial rocket SD-3 to make maiden flight in 2022

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing, March 12 (IANS) Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3), the third member of China’s Dragon series commercial carrier rocket family, will make its maiden flight in 2022.

A four-stage solid-propellant rocket, the SD-3 will be the largest with the highest carrying capacity among the Dragon series, according to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology.

With a maximum diameter of 2.64 meters and a takeoff weight of 140 tonnes, the rocket is capable of sending a payload of 1.5 tonnes to the solar synchronous orbit at an altitude of 500 km.

ADVERTISEMENT

To meet the large-scale commercial launch demands, the rocket’s multi-satellite launch capability enables it to carry more than 20 satellites in a single mission, while the cost is just 10,000 U.S. dollars per kg, making it competitive in the market, reports Xinhua news agency.

The rocket maker said the SD-3 was designed for both land and sea launches.

China’s Dragon series rockets were launched in 2019 for the commercial space launch market. The first-generation rocket SD-1 made its maiden flight in August 2019, and it is scheduled to conduct two to three launches this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

wh/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDistant planet gains 2nd atmosphere through volcanic activity
Next articleBentley Systems to acquire Seequent in $1.05B deal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Microsoft says new ransomware exploiting its email servers

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Amid multiple reports indicating that about five different hacking groups are attacking the business email servers of Microsoft, the...

Indian space firm invites industry to make rockets

Bentley Systems to acquire Seequent in $1.05B deal

Distant planet gains 2nd atmosphere through volcanic activity

No reason to stop use of AstraZeneca Covid vax: WHO

Cyberattack: 237 breaches hit healthcare sector in 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021