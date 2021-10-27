HomeWorldTechnology

China's Kuaizhou-1A rocket launches satellite

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Jiuquan, Oct 27 (IANS) China sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the northwestern Gansu Province on Wednesday.

The Jilin-1 Gaofen 02F satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket at 2:19 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit, Xinhua news agency reported.

- Advertisement -

It is an optical remote sensing satellite that can provide high resolution images and high-speed data transmission.

Kuaizhou-1A, which is Chinese for fast ship, is a low-cost small solid-fuel carrier rocket that has a short preparation period. Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, the rocket is designed to launch low-orbit satellites weighing under 300 kg.

- Advertisement -

Since their first commercial mission in 2017, KZ-1A rockets have sent 21 satellites into space. Wednesday’s launch was the 12th mission by Kuaizhou-1A series rockets, according to the launch center.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

int/sks

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNeetu Chandra was ‘numb’ on being offered ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’
Next articleDelhi doctors perform India's first live robot-assisted weight loss surgery
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,970FansLike
45,280FollowersFollow
6,373FollowersFollow
57,569FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US