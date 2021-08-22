China's mobile game industry hits $2.8 bn: Report

- Advertisement -

Beijing, Aug 22 (IANS) China’s mobile game sector maintained steady expansion in July, data from an industry report shows.

The sales revenue of China’s mobile game market topped 18.2 billion yuan (about $2.8 billion) last month, up 6.62 percent year on year, according to a report released by CNG, a research agency in the sector.

On a monthly basis, however, the sales revenue dropped 6.28 percent in July, said CNG, reports Xinhua news agency.

The overseas market continues to boom, according to the data, with Chinese mobile game developers raking in nearly $1.65 billion in sales revenue from overseas business last month, up 9.24 percent compared with a month ago.

Earlier data showed China’s mobile game market growing rapidly last year. The sales revenue totalled 209.68 billion yuan in 2020, jumping 32.61 percent from a year earlier.

–IANS

na/