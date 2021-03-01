ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Chinese hackers target SII, Bharat Biotech: Report

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Chinese and Russian-linked hacking campaigns in recent weeks targeted Indian vaccine makers Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, cyber intelligence and threat discovery platform Cyfirma said on Monday.

Both SII and Bharat Biotech are involved in producing Covid-19 vaccine.

Moreover, Cyfirma added that hacking campaigns believed to be originating from North Korean targeted yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali group.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Singapore/Japan-based Cyfirma, backed by Goldman Sachs and Z3 Partners with large operations in Bangaluru recently launched a report titled “Threat Landscape for Pharmaceutical Companies”.

They uncovered cyber attack campaigns originating from Russia, China, North Korea, and the Middle East targeting 12 countries including India to steal Covid vaccine research data, patient info, clinical trials data, supply chain and vaccine production information.

The target companies are the top pharma companies in India, the US, the UK, Japan, Australia, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Taiwan and Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the report, currently, there are 15 active hacking campaigns underway.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is also known as the big reset where the way we work, play and live have seen a massive paradigm shift,” said in the report.

“The healthcare industry, and particularly, pharmaceutical companies, has been thrust directly under global spotlight. While the world stumbles in its search for recovery, cybercriminals lurking in the dark web have seized the global event to profit from the climate of fear and uncertainty,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the motives behind the campaigns are exfiltration of sensitive personal, clinical trial information, health care report, customer information, medical product information for geopolitical and financial gain, said the report.

–IANS

gb/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKangana Ranaut issued bailable warrant
Next articleGoogle Chrome to increase browser security
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Armaan Malik reminds music lovers to wear masks at live concerts

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik on Monday reminded fans of the importance of wearing masks while attending public gatherings such as...
Read more
Technology

Covid hampers firms' RPA goals in Asia-Pacific

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) First-wave adopters of robotic process automation (RPA) in the Asia-Pacific region have seen early success but struggle with...
Read more
Technology

RGCB certifies Aerolyz air steriliser

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Thiruvananthapuram, March 1 (IANS) In a path-breaking fight against Covid-19, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), Thiruvananthapuram, the national autonomous institute under the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Biden backs Amazon workers' effort to unionise

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 1 (IANS) US President Joe Biden has offered his support to unionisation efforts of workers, as employees of Amazon in an...

realme narzo 10, 6i get access to UI 2.0 update

OnePlus CEO teases 'moonshot' announcement for March 8

Paytm logs 1.2B transactions in Feb, grows 15%

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G gets One UI 3.1 update

Uber opens 'Public Transport' option in Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021