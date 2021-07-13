Cisco elevates Daisy Chittilapilly as India, SAARC President

Adv.

Bengaluru, July 13 (IANS) Networking giant Cisco on Tuesday announced to elevate Daisy Chittilapilly as President of its India and SAARC operations from August 1.

Chittilapilly, Managing Director for Cisco’s Digital Transformation Office, will replace Sameer Garde, who recently announced his decision to join the social sector after four years at Cisco.

“With businesses across the region looking to capture the economic rebound, her wealth of experience and knowledge in digitally enabling organisations and developing Cisco’s go-to-market strategies around software and services will help propel Cisco, our customers, and partners to the forefront of the digital economy,” said Dave West, President, Cisco Asia Pacific, Japan & Greater China.

Adv.

As President of the India & SAARC, she will be responsible for strategy and sales, operations, and investments to drive long-term growth in the region.

With over 25 years of experience in the technology industry, Chittilapilly was also the leader of software and services sales at Cisco and worked with partners to accelerate Cisco’s transition towards software and subscription-based offerings.

“I am excited about the possibilities we can shape for India’s people and businesses, and I look forward to working closely with our customers, partners, communities, and the government to bring these possibilities to life,” she said.

Adv.

Before joining Cisco, Daisy worked with Wipro across multiple sales management roles and has served as Co-Chair on the FICCI National Committee for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation.

–IANS

na/