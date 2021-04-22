Cisco pledges $100 million to combat climate change

Adv.

San Francisco, April 22 (IANS) The Cisco Foundation has pledged $100 million over ten years to combat climate change, the company said in a blog post. It aims to make real impact funding and promote climate solutions by funding non-profits grants and impact investing.

The Cisco Foundation will prioritise community education to help empower people around the world.

“We will also prioritise programmes that create measurable impact by reducing and capturing carbon, increasing energy efficiency, creating and increasing access to green jobs, and helping change community behaviour so that vulnerable communities can become more resilient and reduce their own carbon footprints,” wrote Francine Katsoudas, Executive Vice President and Chief People, Policy and Purpose Officer at Cisco, in the blog post.

Adv.

Cisco’s funding will support early-stage, technology-based solutions with the potential to scale and be sustainable.

The company has already achieved 100 per cent renewable energy in the US, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, and the UK.

The company is now on track to generate electricity from renewable sources for at least 85 per cent of global electricity in 2022. It is also working with suppliers to reduce emissions and waste.

Adv.

“Our commitment is real – from the funding announced today, to the work with our partners in nonprofits and governments, to the products we innovate and the processes we improve. We must work together to power a future that is as sustainable as it is inclusive,” the post read.

–IANS

rvt/vd