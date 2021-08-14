Cisco to acquire app monitoring specialist Epsagon for $500 mn

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Networking major Cisco has said it is acquiring observability company Epsagon, saying that the deal will play a key role in helping the company accelerate its full-stack observability strategy.

Although Cisco did not reveal the deal size but according to a report from Tel Aviv-based news site Globes, it is spending $500 million to buy the observability firm.

Cisco’s core SaaS (software-as-a-service) solutions for full-stack observability include AppDynamics, ThousandEyes and Intersight.

“Our Full-Stack Observability platform, comprised of these solutions, provides observability across the entire stack of applications, network infrastructure and security with real-time insights correlated across domains and integrated with business context powered by AI and machine learning,” the company said in a statement.

Increasing consumer demand for a seamless digital experience with each application interaction – whether shopping for groceries, ordering meals, buying a car, applying for a loan or getting work done – means businesses must ensure that every component of their application – third-party or otherwise – runs smoothly.

“To accelerate application development lifecycles, businesses are adopting cloud-native technologies, microservices and containerized components on a large scale while leveraging an extensive web of traditional components, third-party services and application programming interfaces,” Cisco noted.

The company said that Epsagon’s technology and talent align well with Cisco’s vision to enable enterprises to deliver unmatched application experiences through industry-leading solutions with deep business context.

When the acquisition closes, the Epsagon team will join Cisco’s Strategy, Incubation and Applications group.

–IANS

na/