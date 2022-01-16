Cloud infrastructure spending likely to hit $72 bn in 2021

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Global spending on Cloud infrastructure increased 6.6 per cent (on-year) in the third quarter of 2021 to $18.6 billion and for the full year 2021, IDC forecasts cloud infrastructure spending to grow 8.3 per cent compared to 2020 to $71.8 billion.

Investments in non-cloud infrastructure increased 7.3 per cent year over year in 3Q21 to $14.6 billion, the third consecutive quarter to see an increase in year-over-year spend after a period of declining spending that started in 2Q19, says the IDC.

Spending on shared cloud infrastructure reached $13 billion in Q3, an increase of 8.6 per cent compared to 3Q20, and a 6.6 per cent increase from the previous quarter.

Shared cloud infrastructure is expected to grow by 7.2 per cent year over year to $49.7 billion for the full year.

Spending on dedicated cloud infrastructure is expected to grow 10.7 per cent to $22.2 billion for the full year.

Long term, IDC expects spending on compute and storage cloud infrastructure to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4 per cent over the 2020-2025 forecast period, reaching $118.8 billion in 2025, and accounting for 67.0 per cent of total compute and storage infrastructure spend.

At the regional level, year-over-year spending on cloud infrastructure increased with the level of growth varying across regions.

The Asia/Pacific subregions, Canada, and the Europe subregions saw double-digit growth in spending, while Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the US saw more moderate single-digit increases in spending.

–IANS

na/