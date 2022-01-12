Cloud kitchen platform Curefoods raises $62 mn

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Cloud kitchen platform Curefoods on Wednesday said it has raised $62 million and will continue to acquire major cloud kitchen brands across the country.

The platform owns multiple brands and runs over 100 cloud kitchens in 12 cities.

- Advertisement -

The latest round saw participation from Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures, Sixteenth Street Capital, Accel Partners and Binny Bansal.

While $52 million came in equity funding, $10 million came in debt financing from Alteria Capital, BlackSoil Capital and Trifecta Capital, Curefoods said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

“Over the next decade, there will be an opportunity to build multiple food brands across cuisines and geographies. With the fund infusion, we plan on expanding across geographies, and meeting newer customer expectations,” said Ankit Nagori, Founder of Curefoods.

Additionally, the company expects to make further inroads by geographically expanding its multi-brand kitchens across the country and building a D2C platform for all its brands.

- Advertisement -

“Curefoods is a tech-enabled rapidly growing food business characterised by innovation, agility, scale… and acquisitions of leader brands,” said Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman at Chiratae Ventures.

Curefoods commenced operations in 2020. It operates brands like EatFit, Yumlane, Aligarh House Biryani, Masalabox and CakeZone.

–IANS

na/