Clover Infotech names Kunal Nagarkatti as CEO

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) IT services company Clover Infotech on Friday announced the appointment of Kunal Nagarkatti as the Chief Executive Officer of the company and Siddharth Deshmukh as the Chief Operating Officer effective April 1.

Nagarkatti has been with Clover Infotech for over 10 years. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer of the company.

Prior to Clover Infotech, he was the Chief Technology Officer at TechProcess, a part of Ingenico Worldline — a global leader in payments.

“I am delighted to be leading a great team that will leverage new-age digital and enterprise technology opportunities and enhance our revenue growth and brand recall,” Nagarkatti said on his new appointment.

Deshmukh, who will assume the role of the COO, is currently the head of Global Delivery at Clover Infotech.

He comes with strong experience in providing application services to global banks such as JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley. He has been a strategic leader in companies such as Polaris and TechProcess.

Founder Managing Director Javed Tapia will now be the Chairman and Chief Mentor at Clover Infotech, the company said.

He will guide the leadership team on strategic decisions including growth charter, merger and acquisition opportunities, capital raising and global expansion.

“It is an opportune time for us to separate the roles of Chairman and the CEO so that we can focus better on long-term strategic deals as well as organic and inorganic growth opportunities,” Tapia said.

“I am delighted that the board has chosen Kunal and Siddharth to charter the next phase of our growth. I wish them the very best”.

–IANS

gb/rt

