Coin Master surpasses $2B in lifetime player spending

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Social Casino mobile game Coin Master from Moon Active has surpassed $2 billion in lifetime player spending after a stellar year of growth propelled by the global COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

According to data provided by app analytics firm Sensor Tower, the title broke $1.2 billion in 2020 alone, up 122.4 per cent from 2019, when it accumulated $539.6 million.

Its best month ever came in December 2020, when it racked up $118 million, an increase of 92.7 per cent year-over-year.

Coin Master is one of the key drivers of the Casino category on mobile was the number 2 fastest growing genre for player spending among the top 100 titles in the US last year, with revenue rising close to 49 per cent year on year.

Casino was also the number 1 category for download growth, increasing by 27.5 per cent yoy. Of the top 100 revenue-generating Casino games in the US in 2020, Coin Master accounted for 13.9 per cent of all revenue, generating $626.6 million in the country.

When it comes to downloads, Coin Master has generated 194.8 million installs to date.

