Cold & dry weather likely in J&K, Ladakh with haze in Kashmir

By Glamsham Bureau

Srinagar, Dec 6 (IANS) Weather was dry and cold in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Tuesday that mainly dry weather with haze in the Valley was expected to continue.

Similar dry and cold conditions would continue in Ladakh also during the next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry weather is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours with haze in the Valley,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 2.2, Pahalgam minus 3.8 and Gulmarg minus 3.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Kargil had minus 11.4 and Leh minus 8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.3, Katra 7.8, Batote 3.1, Banihal minus 0.6 and Bhaderwah 1 as the minimum 1 as the minimum temperature.

