Cold, dry weather to continue in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 7 (IANS) Cold, dry weather continued in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Wednesday that same conditions are likely to continue.

“Cold dry weather with haze is expected to continue during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh.

“We are expecting light snowfall in the plains of the Valley and rain in Jammu division between December 9 and 10,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 3, Pahalgam minus 5.6 and Gulmarg minus 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Kargil in Ladakh had minus 11.6 and Leh minus 11 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6.9, Katra 7.6, Batote 2.6, Banihal minus 0.7 and Bhaderwah 0.9 as the minimum temperature.

