Commonly used antidepressant not effective in treating dementia: Lancet

- Advertisement -

London, Oct 24 (IANS) A drug used to treat agitation in people with dementia is no more effective than a placebo, and might even increase mortality, according to a new study published in The Lancet.

The research, led by researchers at the University of Plymouth, showed that antidepressant mirtazapine offered no improvement in agitation for people with dementia — and was possibly more likely to be associated with mortality than no intervention at all.

- Advertisement -

Agitation is a common symptom of dementia, characterized by inappropriate verbal, vocal or motor activity, and often involves physical and verbal aggression.

Non-drug patient-centered care is the first intervention that should be offered but, when this doesn’t work, clinicians may move to a drug-based alternative.

- Advertisement -

Antipsychotics have proven to increase death rates in those with dementia, along with other poor outcomes, and so mirtazapine has been routinely prescribed. This study was designed to add to the evidence base around its effectiveness.

The study recruited 204 people with probable or possible Alzheimer’s disease from 20 sites around the UK, allocating half to mirtazapine and half to placebo.

- Advertisement -

The trial was double-blind; meaning that neither the researcher nor the study participants knew what they were taking.

The results showed that there was no less agitation after 12 weeks in the mirtazapine group than in the control group. There were also more deaths in the mirtazapine group (seven) by week 16 than in the control group (only one), with analysis suggesting this was of marginal statistical significance.

“Dementia affects 46 million people worldwide — a figure set to double over the next 20 years. Poor life quality is driven by problems like agitation and we need to find ways to help those affected,” said lead researcher Professor Sube Banerjee, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Health at the varsity.

“This study shows that a common way of managing symptoms is not helpful — and could even be detrimental. It’s really important that these results are taken into account and mirtazapine is no longer used to treat agitation in people with dementia,” Banerjee added.

–IANS

rvt/ksk/