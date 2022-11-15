Comviva partners with top varsities to develop market-appropriate top technology talent

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar, Nov 15 (IANS) With a focus on bridging the skills demand in the growing technology industry, Comviva, the global leader in digital solutions, on Tuesday signed MoUs with leading technology universities in Bhubaneswar – Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Institute of Technical Education & Research (ITER), SOA University – towards a stronger collaboration to drive core technical competencies to develop market appropriate talent.

This shall help enhance the quality of the talent pool and make them better ready for industry demands. It is also in the advanced stage of signing a similar partnership with the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bhubaneswar, subject to the approval of the same by the senate.

As a part of this strategic partnership, Comviva shall provide content, technologies, faculty training and access to industry experts in its core areas of focus like digital payments, real-time marketing & analytics, AI & data science and digital solutions for a richer customer experience.

Comviva also intends to derive synergies including short-term internship programmes and joint projects to select students who successfully complete one of the offered specialized domain courses and are assessed successfully by the universities.

Speaking on the collaboration, Manoranjan Mohapatra, CEO of Comviva, said, “Digital technology is changing the face of the world. There is a fast-growing demand for a market-ready workforce, and it is imperative that Industry and academia work closely together to develop quality tech talent.

“Being one of the leading global players in FinTech, MarTech and Digital technologies, we are in a unique position to partner with technology institutions in bridging the talent gap and nurturing future-ready digital talent. Our Campus Connect program is a step in that direction and we are excited to partner with the top technology universities in Bhubaneswar. We are looking forward to partnering and building deeper and broader collaborations with the academic community in the country and bridging the talent gap.”

The ‘Comviva Campus Connect’ programme aims at building academia-industry partnerships to work towards a common purpose of transforming the education system. The initiative will provide an industry-oriented experience by allowing students to work on practical and capstone projects aligned closely to industry requirements along with the senior technology leaders and learn from their professional experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof (Dr) Saranjit Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, said, “We are proud to partner with Comviva and expand the learning opportunities offered to our students. There is a great demand for digital technology talent and this partnership with Comviva provides an amazing opportunity for our students to comprehend complex technology challenges and industry best practices. KIIT strongly believes in closely working with the industry and we welcome this partnership with Comviva to build a more market-ready and industry-aligned technology workforce.”

Dr. P.K Nanda, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Institute of Technical Education & Research, said, “Through ITER’s collaboration with Comviva, students shall have access to modern technology practices and resources. We are glad to be part of this new Comviva campus connect initiative, which will further enhance our on-going technology education initiatives. Our collaboration with Comviva will help us enable our students on the most modern digital technologies and help them be industry ready for new age opportunities.”

Bhubaneswar has become a technology hub for the company which has added two focused Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for applications around digital payments and growth marketing to help clients navigate through challenges associated with digital transformation in the 5G era. The company spotlights Bhubaneswar as a promising city to help improve the quality of life, work-life balance for its employees and attract gen Z talent to help grow the Center of Excellence.

