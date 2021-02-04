ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Conservative social media app Parler fires CEO

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 4 (IANS) Conservative social media app Parler that was forced to go offline in the wake of encouraging violence during the Capitol chaos in the US, has fired its CEO and co-founder John Matze.

According to Fox News, Matze has been fired by his company’s own board of directors.

Matze had earlier told Fox News that all the company’s vendors — and even its lawyers — had abandoned him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision,” Matze wrote in a memo obtained by Fox News and reported late on Wednesday.

His LinkedIn page shows an employment end date of January 2021.

“I understand that those who now control the company have made some communications to employees and other third parties that have unfortunately created confusion and prompted me to make this public statement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Matze said that has been met with “constant resistance” to his original vision for the social media platform following Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) decision to shut Parler down.

Parler has sued Amazon for terminating its web hosting services.

Amazon had said it was “troubled” by repeated policy violations by Parler and it “cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Google and Apple removed Parler from their respective app stores after they found that Parler did not take stronger action to remove posts that sought “to incite ongoing violence” in the US.

Parler is touted as a free-speech alternative, allowing posts that include conspiracy theories, threats and hate speech, among other things, to remain on the platform.

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGoogle subsea cable set to deliver 250TB data per second
Next articleMyanmar blocks FB till Feb 7 fearing 'instability'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

OTT space gets hitched to the great Indian wedding

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) From lavish setups to elaborate dance sequences to Bollywood influence in the ceremony, the Indian wedding market is worth...
Read more
Technology

AWS veteran Bikram Singh Bedi to lead Google Cloud’s India biz

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Google Cloud on Thursday announced that Bikram Singh Bedi, who set up the Amazon Web Services (AWS) operations...
Read more
Technology

Sony sold 4.5M PlayStation 5 consoles in 2020 as demand surges

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Sony on Wednesday revealed that it sold 4.5 million PlayStation 5 units globally in 2020, as several fans...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Samsung's smartphone sales rise in US in Q4 2020: Report

IANS - 0
Seoul, Feb 4 (IANS) Samsungs smartphone sales in the US rose in the fourth quarter of 2020 on the back of its budget...

Apple iCloud services suffers partial outage, up now

Myanmar blocks FB till Feb 7 fearing 'instability'

Google subsea cable set to deliver 250TB data per second

Now control Zoom meeting rooms from your smartphone

Instagram to launch vertical feed for Stories soon

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021