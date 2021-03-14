ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Contact tracing apps may reduce Covid outbreak: Study

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

London, March 13 (IANS) A team of researchers have shown that digital contact tracing apps may help suppress Covid-19 outbreak.

A model of Covid-19 spread within a simulated population found that if about 20 per cent of the population adopted a contact tracing app on their smartphones, an outbreak could be reduced by about 35 per cent.

If more than 30 per cent of the population adopted the app, the epidemic could be suppressed to manageable levels, said researchers, including Livio Bioglio from the University of Turin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team noted that the effectiveness of digital contact tracing would depend on a given population’s level of immunity to the virus; the intervention alone would be unable to suppress a Covid-19 epidemic where transmission — and especially asymptomatic transmission — remains high.

For the study, published in the journal Science Advances, the team developed a model that simulates a synthetic French population based on census data from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE).

The researchers used this synthetic population to explore the impact of digital contact tracing — as well as detection of Covid-19 cases, quarantines, and isolation of household contacts — under scenarios in which the virus was more or less transmissible based on the prevalence of face mask use and hand washing.

ADVERTISEMENT

They found that when the virus was highly transmissible, household isolation alone reduced Covid-19 cases by 27 per cent, while pairing this strategy with digital contact tracing reduced Covid-19 cases by 35 per cent when only 20 per cent of the population adopted the app.

Simulating increased rates of app adoption also led to further reductions in cases, the team said.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

vc/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleExhaustion may up heart attack risk in men
Next articleFacebook launches new AI project to learn from videos
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Satya Nadella 'appalled' by hate crimes against Asian-Americans

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 13 (IANS) Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on Saturday that he is "appalled" by the ongoing acts of hate crime...
Read more
Sports

My main strength is power packed punches: Boxer Vijender (IANS Interview)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Seven years after winning the historic middleweight bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, ace boxer Vijender...
Read more
Sports

Women's one-dayers: Karnataka beat Delhi (Round-up)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chennai, March 13 (IANS) Karnataka defeated Delhi by four wickets in a group stage match of the Women's Senior One-day Trophy on Saturday.V....
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Facebook launches new AI project to learn from videos

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 13 (IANS) As part of its efforts toward building machines that learn like humans do, Facebook has announced a new...

Exhaustion may up heart attack risk in men

Satya Nadella 'appalled' by hate crimes against Asian-Americans

Novel tool to spot deepfakes

ISS crew to relocate Soyuz to make room for new members

Uber, Lyft to share data on drivers booked for sexual assaults

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021