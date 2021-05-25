Covid 2.0: Tech firms provide medical supplies, support employee well-being

Adv.

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Omidyar Network India on Tuesday pledged to donate Rs 13 crore each to online donation platform Give Foundation and collaborative non-profit platform United Way Bengaluru.

The funds will be used by the Give Foundation to help strengthen the capacity of institutions, health care staff, volunteers, and caregivers to enable a more effective response that maximises available infrastructure; focus on rural areas that have been severely underserved; and encourage retail donors to contribute to the Covid-19 relief effort by matching their funding.

United Way Bengaluru, through its partnership with ACT Grants (a movement by India’s start-up community to combat Covid-19) will use the funding for purchase and distribution of oxygen concentrators across the country; financing the set-up of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants to help with demand for oxygen; combining telemedicine and home health care solutions to help decongest hospitals; and helping support the national vaccination effort

Meanwhile, smartphone maker OPPO India on Tuesday distributed 1,000 oxygen concentrators across various hospitals in cities like Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Shamli, and Agra to support the Covid-relief measures.

Expressing their gratitude to the frontline workers for their relentless service, the brand has also donated 5300 OPPO Band Style to frontline warriors of the Delhi Police, Greater Noida Authority, and Cyberabad Police.

In addition, OPPO India has also announced the extension of the repair warranty of all of its products until June 30 applicable to products whose warranty expires during the lockdown period. The scheme is applicable across product categories including smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones.

Further, platform for healthcare procurement solutions Medikabazaar on Tuesday initiated a mask awareness initiative to educate the citizens on the importance of wearing masks through their campaign #DontShowMeYourFace, through which they are donating over 1 lakh masks to various government organisations and NGOs.

Medikabazaar also distributed 50,000 masks to the Mumbai Police, which will be further distributed as 500 masks per police station across all 100 police stations in the city.

Private life insurer Bajaj Allianz Life has introduced several initiatives to help its employees navigate the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. The key initiatives include a Covid-impacted family assistance programme, where it will offer financial support up to Rs 1 crore to the family of employees impacted by Covid-19 pandemic; a Covid Helpline to support its employees and their families for emergency support on hospitalisation, oxygen, medicine; and doctor consultations.

–IANS

rvt/ash