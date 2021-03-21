ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Covid in pregnancy linked to adverse outcomes for mother, baby

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto, March 20 (IANS) Infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome SARS-CoV-2 in pregnancy is associated with preeclampsia, stillbirth, preterm birth and other adverse outcomes, finds a new study.

The study, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, found double the risk of preterm birth and a 50 per cent increased risk of cesarean delivery in pregnant people with symptomatic Covid-19 than in those with asymptomatic Covid-19.

“Our findings suggest that pregnant people with Covid-19 have an increased risk of high blood pressure, stillbirth and preterm birth,” said researcher Nathalie Auger from the University of Montreal in Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their newborns are more likely to need intensive care. Pregnant people with severe Covid-19 symptoms have a particularly high risk of these complications,” Auger added.

For the study, the team reviewed 42 studies involving 438,548 pregnant people from around the world to determine the association between SARS-CoV-2 infection and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

The study indicated that those with severe Covid-19 had a 4-fold higher risk of high blood pressure and preterm birth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The researchers said that the reason for the increased risk of adverse outcomes is unclear, but could be because SARS-CoV-2 may lead to vasoconstriction and stimulate an inflammatory response affecting blood vessels.

“Our meta-analysis of recent good-quality cohort studies with comparative data does not align with these previous reviews, and provides clear evidence that symptomatic or severe Covid-19 is associated with a considerable risk of preeclampsia, preterm birth and low birth weight,” the team said.

“Clinicians should be aware of these adverse outcomes when managing pregnancies affected by Covid-19 and adopt effective strategies to prevent or reduce risks to patients and fetuses,” they noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

vc/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleUS appeals WTO panel report on S Korea over tariffs
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Anupam Kher urges people to follow Covid protocol

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video on the importance of wearing mask and...
Read more
Sports

Covid effect: No overseas spectators at Tokyo Olympics (Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lausanne, March 20 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC), in a meeting with four other bodies on Saturday, decided to not allow overseas...
Read more
News

Kirti Kulhari: Now there is healthy competition…

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari feels if Bollywood has started experimenting lately, it is all thanks to OTT
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Covid in pregnancy linked to adverse outcomes for mother, baby

US appeals WTO panel report on S Korea over tariffs

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Geneva, March 20 (IANS) The US has appealed a World Trade Organisation's panel report in favour of Seoul over Washington's high tariffs on...

Pariva Pranati thanks family on International Day of Happiness

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) On the occasion of International Day of Happiness, on Saturday, actress Pariva Pranati says her family is the biggest...

Sanjay Kapoor misses his buddy Rajiv Kapoor

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Kapoor on Saturday uploaded an old picture of himself with late actor and friend Rajiv Kapoor. Along...

Anupam Kher urges people to follow Covid protocol

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video on the importance of wearing mask and...

Ankit Siwach: I thrive on learning from others rather than compete

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Ankit Siwach, who is currently seen as the antagonist Vyom on the show "Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates