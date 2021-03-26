ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

'Crash Bandicoot: On the Run' now available on iOS, Android

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, the mobile game developed by King, the same company that developed the widely popular mobile game Candy Crush is officially out on iOS and Android for free.

In the all-new Crash Bandicoot mobile adventure, players will run, spin, swipe and smash their way through mysterious lands.

“We are very excited for players to finally get their hands on Crash Bandicoot: On the Run. “It’s been a labor of love for King to bring everybody’s favorite marsupial to mobile in a way that is unique and fresh, while honoring more than 25 years of rich history with the beloved character. We wanted to make this the Crashiest Crash game ever,” Stephen Jarrett, Vice President of Game Design at King said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run aims to offer a better gameplay experience, with a variety of running challenges and exciting features that add depth and progression to the game including time trials, collection runs, base building and crafting.

The game will also be updated regularly with new cosmetic items, classic and creative new skins, and much more during regular seasonal updates.

Players can choose to join a team with friends or start their own where they can chat with other Bandicoot fans or compete against one another on asynchronous multi-player runs to climb the leaderboard and earn special rewards.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

wh/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSC dismisses Priyanka Singh’s plea against Rhea Chakraborty’s plaint
Next article'DotPe' raises about Rs 200cr from Google, PayU, Info Edge Ventures
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ashwini-Sikki in semis (Round-up)

ODI ton eludes again but in-form Kohli remains unfazed (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli hasn't looked like doing much wrong in One-day Internationals (ODI) in recent times except for...

Kerala, TRAU face-off in virtual I-League final

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, March 26 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala will take on Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) in the final match day on Saturday at the...

Churchill face uphill task vs Punjab for I-League title

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, March 26 (IANS) Churchill Brothers need more than a victory to clinch their third I-League title when they face RoundGlass Punjab in...

Jackie Shroff's Vikram-Betal moment with Vijay Varma

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has opened up on his experience of a piggyback ride on actor Vijay Varma in...

Priyanka Chopra 'never heard of' being shy

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she never heard of being shy, even as a teenager.Priyanka posted a throwback...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates