Creative Galileo crosses 3 mn downloads after its debut last year

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) EdTech trailblazer Creative Galileo on Thursday announced that it has crossed a record-breaking three million downloads with over 5,00,000 monthly active users for its ‘Kids Early Learning App’ since its debut.

The company also said it aims to achieve 10 million downloads in the next 12-14 months.

“We are delighted to achieve this growth in such a short span. The early years of a child’s development are crucial for a strong foundation for the future,” Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, Founder, Creative Galileo, said in a statement.

“We are continually striving to build on the initial success of Creative Galileo by increasing more and more inclusive and relatable content and are strategically selecting edutainment content that can offer crucial reinforcement for learning. We aim to continue making learning immersive for children while keeping the entire process fun,” Jhunjhunwala added.

The educational learning app, aimed at children between the ages of 3 and 8 years, has registered a rating of 4.5 on Play Store and continues to make headway.

The company said that it has become popular among kids and parents for its innovative mechanism to make learning fun and engaging through fascinating stories delivered through kids’ favourite characters.

It also offers individualised and customised experiences, success rates and graphs, which help parents keep track of children’s performance through the inbuilt parents’ zone.

After the app’s remarkable success with the first character Little Singham, Creative Galileo plans to add more famous International and Indian characters such as Chakra, Shaktimaan, Bahubali, Big Bees Jr and Little Krishna to its platform soon, along with vernacular languages for localised learning, the company said.

The company has tied up with leading animation studios to bring popular characters on board. With 10 per cent downloads recorded from Nepal, Bangladesh, the UAE and Pakistan, the app is also gaining traction in the international markets, it added.

–IANS

vc/na