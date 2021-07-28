Cricket-focused platform Criconet introduces live, interactive e-coaching

Adv.

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Online sports tech platform Criconet on Wednesday introduced live, interactive and personalised e-coaching services for aspiring cricketers across the country.

The e-coaching services, available at introductory prices beginning at Rs 100 per session, will be delivered over the Criconet app available on the Play Store.

“Criconet is a platform for cricket enthusiasts and our endeavour is to make personalised cricket coaching more accessible to aspiring cricketers, especially across tier 2 and tier 3 cities,” Veer Sagar, Chairman, Selectronic India and Founder of Criconet, said in a statement.

Criconet currently has around 45 experienced coaches, including BCCI-accredited coaches some of whom continue to train a few of India’s top cricketers.

Officially launched in mid-2020, the platform already has more than 75,000 subscribers and is looking to expand to other geographies globally in the near future.

According to the company, Criconet’s e-coaching aims at removing the traditional hurdles — accessibility, cost and opportunity especially in the smaller cities, towns and even villages.

The user can book multiple or individual classes tailor-made for each student to ensure maximum benefits. The e-coaching session is supplementary to group practice and helps in fine-tuning their performance, the company added.

The online coaching platform helps develop cricket skills and strengthen cricketing techniques, such as batting, bowling, hand-eye coordination, reflexes, vision, fielding and footwork techniques.

With thousands of sports coaches across the country struggling for their livelihood during the current pandemic, the platform also offers an opportunity to cricket coaches to use their ability and supplement their income.

