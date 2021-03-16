ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Croma launches full range of 'Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Croma, Indias first omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group on Tuesday announced its partnership with Amazon to launch Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs, a new range of smart TVs, for customers in India.

Through this strategic partnership, the brand aims to offer a more intuitive, simple, and customized experience that will take TV viewing to a whole new level.

“The proliferation in OTT apps, and the consequent fragmentation in viewership is creating a demand for a more seamless browsing experience. The Alexa voice search and the intuitive soft-touch remote control supported by the Fire TV OS offers a different and to my mind, better browsing experience than other Smart TVs,” Ritesh Ghosal, CMO, Croma said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Amazon and Croma have a history of working together and offering Amazon Devices to customers across India through their offline stores. Today we take this partnership to a new level. The new range of Fire Edition Smart TVs by Croma delivers an incredible user experience, excellent picture quality and immersive sound experience that gets better every day with Alexa.” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India.

The all-new Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs come with the Fire TV experience built-in, bringing together all your favourite streaming content from across 5000+ platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv and many more.

Croma Fire TV Edition also includes voice remote with Alexa, making it easy to launch apps, search content, play music, access Live TV, control smart home devices and even switch seamlessly between DTH and OTT without the hassle of multiple remotes. The TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a brilliant picture and an immersive sound quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new range of Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs are built to the same high quality specs as all other Croma Televisions and offers a Zero Dot Replacement warranty for the 1st year, comprehensive warranty for 3 years and life-time service via the Croma chain of stores and nation-wide service network.

It is available in all sizes right from 32 inch – 55 inch and in 2K and 4k variants, the 2K variants come with HD Ready and FHD picture quality. The 4K variants deliver a true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colours with ultra-smooth streaming of HD/4K UHD video at up to 60 fps.

Built for speed and performance, the TVs are powered by a quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. The TVs connect easily with dual-band Wi-Fi and feature two HDMI inputs on 2K, three HDMI inputs on 4K, and multiple input/output options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers will be able to buy Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs starting at Rs 17,999 across all 180+ Croma stores in 60 plus cities, www.croma.com as well as on www.amazon.in starting today, the company said.

–IANS

wh/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMicrosoft, AMD bet big on confidential Cloud computing
Next articleWatch Sanya Malhotra’s Pagglait trailer
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘The Big Bull’ OTT release on April 8

Glamsham Editorial - 0
'The Big Bull' starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana DCruz and produced by Ajay Devgn is all set to release digitally on April 8
Read more
Technology

Croma launches full range of fire TV edition smart LED TVs

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Croma, Indias first omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group on Tuesday announced its partnership with Amazon to...
Read more
News

Netflix Pagglait trailer: Sanya Malhotra in search of her identity

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Netflix today released the trailer of Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait, which streams on Netflix from March 26, 2021
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Subhash Ghai brings ‘Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe’ nostalgia back

Priya Banerjee is pretty lucky for me: 'Bekaaboo 2' director

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Actress Priya Banerjee seems to have hugely impressed Aarambh M. Singh, her director in the web...

RR gives Bumrah cheeky congratulatory message on marriage

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) wished India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in...

Punam moves into top 20 in ODI rankings, Lee moves to No.1

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) India's Punam Raut moved into the top 20 of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) women's ODI rankings for...

UAE players Naveed, Anwar banned by ICC for 8 years

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dubai March 16 (IANS) United Arab Emirates (UAE) players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt have been banned from all cricket for eight...

Indian players in Dubai ahead of friendly ties

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The 27-member squad of the Indian football team for their upcoming international friendlies against Oman and the...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates