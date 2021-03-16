Croma launches full range of fire TV edition smart LED TVs

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Croma, Indias first omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group on Tuesday announced its partnership with Amazon to launch Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs, a new range of smart TVs, for customers in India.

Through this strategic partnership, the brand aims to offer a more intuitive, simple, and customised experience that will take TV viewing to a whole new level.

“The proliferation in OTT apps, and the consequent fragmentation in viewership is creating a demand for a more seamless browsing experience. The Alexa voice search and the intuitive soft-touch remote control supported by the Fire TV OS offers a different and to my mind, better browsing experience than other Smart TVs,” Ritesh Ghosal, CMO, Croma said in a statement.

The all-new Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs come with the Fire TV experience built-in, bringing together all your favourite streaming content from across 5000+ platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv and many more.

Croma Fire TV Edition also includes voice remote with Alexa, making it easy to launch apps, search content, play music, access Live TV, control smart home devices and even switch seamlessly between DTH and OTT without the hassle of multiple remotes. The TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a brilliant picture and an immersive sound quality.

The new range of Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs are built to the same high quality specs as all other Croma Televisions and offers a Zero Dot Replacement warranty for the 1st year, comprehensive warranty for 3 years and life-time service via the Croma chain of stores and nation-wide service network.

It is available in all sizes right from 32 inch – 55 inch and in 2K and 4k variants, the 2K variants come with HD Ready and FHD picture quality. The 4K variants deliver a true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colours with ultra-smooth streaming of HD/4K UHD video at up to 60 fps.

The TVs connect easily with dual-band Wi-Fi and feature two HDMI inputs on 2K, three HDMI inputs on 4K, and multiple input/output options.

Customers will be able to buy Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs starting at Rs 17,999 across all 180+ Croma stores in more than 60 cities at www.croma.com as well as on www.amazon.in, the company said.

