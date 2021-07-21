Croma unveils second edition of #AppleYou&Croma fest

Adv.

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) After the success of #AppleYou&Croma fest, omnichannel electronics brand Croma from the Tata Group on Wednesday launched the second edition of the fest.

The second edition will let customers experience the best of Apple products with attractive deals and great offers.

Customers can indulge in a truly complete experience of ‘all things Apple’ across 180 plus Croma stores and on croma.com.

Adv.

Curating the best deals and offers, providing expert advice to help make an informed decision and bringing together the whole Apple eco-system under one roof, are just some of the benefits of this campaign at Croma, the company said in a statement.

The lack of expert guidance during purchase and an unclear understanding of the benefits of the products among consumers is one of the key reasons for Croma to launch this campaign in association with Apple

During the #AppleYou&Croma campaign, customers can avail of Apple products at exciting prices across every category.

Adv.

“This partnership has seen tremendous success in the month of February and we are hoping that we can recreate the same success this time around as well. With Croma now present in over 60+ cities, we hope everyone can make the most of the expertise, range and offers exclusively available at Croma,” said Mahesh Raamasamy, Business Head – Digital Products, Croma.

“Through this partnership, Croma seeks to plug a very evident gap in the purchase experience of consumers, who are increasingly expressing great interest in the range of Apple products but lack thorough guidance. Through this, we will be able to have a seamless buying process,” he added.

The offers include MacBook Air starting at Rs 83,990, iPhone starting Rs 30,900, exclusive cash back offers with HDFC Bank Cards of up to Rs 7,000 and much more.

Adv.

The customers can also avail of a 24 months No Cost EMI option, save up to Rs 16,000 on iPhone 12 and students and teachers can avail of an exclusive 10 per cent off on MacBook.

The customers can now have their best Apple experience coupled with amazing deals, all under a single roof at their nearest Croma outlet and on croma.com till August 1.

–IANS

vc/na