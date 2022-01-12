- Advertisement -
Cryogenic engine clears qualification test for ISRO's Gaganyaan programme

By Glamsham Bureau
Chennai, Jan 12 (IANS) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the qualification test of Cryogenic engine for its ambitious Gaganyaan programme.

The test was conducted over a duration of 720 seconds at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.

The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test, according to an official statement issued by ISRO.

This successful long-duration test is a major milestone for the human space programme –Gaganyaan. It ensures the reliability and robustness of the Cryogenic engine for induction into the human-rated launch vehicle for Gaganyaan.

The engine will undergo four more tests for a cumulative duration of 1,810 seconds. Subsequently, one more engine will undergo two short-duration tests and one long-duration test to complete the Cryogenic engine qualification for the Gaganyaan programme.

–IANS

