CSIR develops indigenous mechanized scavenging system for sewerage maintenance

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) demonstrated the indigenous mechanized scavenging system on Friday at premises of the CSIR-National Physical Laboratory. The mechanized scavenging system has been developed by the CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, Durgapur.

The developed system is benchmarked with market available system in India, and a number of features have been added which makes it first of its kind in India, the CSIR said. The developed system is economic and an important vehicle in Swachh Bharat Mission.

- Advertisement -

The developed system will help the manual scavengers skilling themselves on the latest technological advancements in sewerage maintenance systems as well as enhance their efficiency, performance and safeguard them against intrusive pathogens, the CSIR statement added.

Shekhar C. Mande, CSIR Director General, said the development has happened on the directive of Prime Minister Modi given at last CSIR society meeting and this device is ideally suited for metro cities like Delhi.

- Advertisement -

Two more versions of machine have been developed for tier-2 and tier-3 cities. He requested the representatives of three Municipal Corporations of Delhi, Delhi Jal Board and Sulabh International to put this device into use so that society is benefitted.

Harish Hirani, Director of CMERI, Durgapur, explained the effectiveness of indigenously developed mechanised scavenging system to handle the blockage caused by plastic and other non-biodegradable domestic thrown-away items, debris, intrusion of tree roots, etc.

- Advertisement -

He described the system novelties such as: “Utilisation of the slurry water for the jetting operation”, “Self-propelled post cleaning inspection system”, “Disinfection of jetting pipe”, “Built-in security features”, etc.

This will remove the indignity from the work of scavenging. The CSIR-CMERI developed machine is designed for up to 5,000 people density i.e. best suitable up to 300 mm diameter and up to 100-metre length of sewer system.

—IANS

avr/khz