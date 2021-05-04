Cybersecurity firm Acronis raises $250M at $2.5B valuation

Adv.

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Global cyber security leader Acronis on Tuesday said it has received more than $250 million in funding from CVC Capital Partners VII and other investors at a valuation of more than $2.5 billion.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,600 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries.

The company said in a statement that the funds will be utilised to further accelerate growth by expanding its unique portfolio of natively integrated cyber protection products.

Adv.

“With this additional funding, we will accelerate the development of our product portfolio and invest more in our partners’ success,” said Serguei “SB” Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis.

“Our goal is to develop market-leading technology and help our partners grow their profits, while providing the best protection for their clients.”

A significant portion of the investment will also be used to further enhance Acronis’ go-to-market initiatives by expanding its broad partner network – most notably, managed service providers (MSPs).

Adv.

“Acronis provides mission-critical solutions to more than 10,000 MSPs and half a million small and medium businesses. CVC has a strong track record in cybersecurity and partnering up with successful entrepreneurs,” said Leif Lindback, Senior Managing Director of CVC Capital Partners.

Acronis said it will continue to invest in staff resources, expanding its global sales, partner account management and partner success teams and hiring new technical talent for its research and development centers in Bulgaria, Israel and Singapore, as well as Switzerland and the US.

–IANS

Adv.

na/