ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Dark theme arrives for Google Maps on Android

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 20 (IANS) Google Maps is finally getting dark theme on its Android app for users around the globe.

“What do we want? Dark theme! Where do we want it? Google Maps!,” Google wrote in a tweet via its Android handle.

While Google has been testing the dark mode for Google Maps since September last year, the global rollout for Android users has begun now.

ADVERTISEMENT

The night mode is meant to provide “your eyes a much-needed break” and help conserve battery life.

To enable the dark theme, all you need to do is tap your profile icon in the top right corner in Google Maps, look for theme settings in the list of configuration options, and then enable the entry that activates the dark mode.

Users need to download the latest version of Android OS, that is, version 10.61.2, to access this feature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Google Maps in dark model features a super-dark shade of grey for the map background. The street names come in a lighter shade of grey, allowing users to easily spot the important landmarks and roads.

In addition, Google has also made available the Password Checkup feature for Android handsets.

The company said that the feature is now integrated into Android phones running Android 9 and above.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

wh/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article7 mantras to cope with volatile-complex digital world (IANS Interview)
Next articleNASA hails nomination of new chief before key Moon mission
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Neha Dhupia’s cop-look in ‘A Thursday’ revealed

US FTC slaps $2M fine on Amazon work from home scammer

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 20 (IANS) The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has permanently banned an alleged work-from-home scammer from selling or promoting business opportunities,...

NASA hails nomination of new chief before key Moon mission

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Washington, March 20 (IANS) NASA has welcomed the nomination of former Democratic Senator Bill Nelson as its next administrator, as the US space...

Dark theme arrives for Google Maps on Android

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 20 (IANS) Google Maps is finally getting dark theme on its Android app for users around the globe."What do we want?...

7 mantras to cope with volatile-complex digital world (IANS Interview)

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Vishnu MakhijaniNew Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The VUCA -- Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous -- world we live in has become an...

Rohit Roy: I won't do mindless action films

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurMumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Rohit Roy returns to the big screen in the action drama "Mumbai Saga", which hits theatres...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates