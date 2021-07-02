Dell, Foxconn, Dixon selected under PLI for making IT hardware

Adv.

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) The Electronics and IT Ministry has selected 14 applicants under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware manufacturing in the country.

The major international players selected under the incentive scheme are Dell, Wistron, Rising Stars Hi-Tech (Foxconn) and Flextronics.

The domestic companies selected under the scheme are Lava International Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Infopower Technologies (JV of Sahasra and MiTAC), Bhagwati (Micromax) Neolync, Optiemus, Netweb, Smile Electronics, VVDN, and Panache Digilife.

The PLI scheme for IT hardware, notified on March 3, extends an incentive of 4 per cent to 2 per cent/1 per cent on net incremental sales (over base year of FY20) of goods under target segments that are manufactured in India to eligible companies, for a period of four years (FY22 to FY25).

The target segments under the PLI scheme for IT hardware include laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers (PCs) and servers. The scheme proposes production linked incentives to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in the value chain of these IT hardware products.

While giving approval to eligible applicants under the PLI scheme, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that PLI scheme has been huge success in terms of the applications received from global as well as domestic manufacturing companies.

“We are optimistic and looking forward to building a strong ecosystem across the value chain and integrating with the global value chains, thereby strengthening electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country,” he said.

–IANS

rrb/sn/vd