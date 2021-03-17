ADVERTISEMENT
Dell launches 17 next gen servers to help firms decode data

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Dell Technologies on Wednesday announced to refresh its PowerEdge server portfolio with 17 next-generation servers that will help firms analyse and take action on data wherever it resides.

Dell-EMC PowerEdge servers and systems management can deliver up to 85 per cent time savings on average and eliminate dozens of steps with automation, the company said in a statement.

“Remote working culture has led to a huge rise in the amount of data being generated, a constant challenge for organizations to harness actionable insights.

“The solution will offer organizations a diverse portfolio that will allow them to bring computing power closer to their data, perform a deeper analysis at a faster pace and empower their digital transformation journeys, whenever needed,” said Manish Gupta, Senior Director and GM, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

The AI-optimised PowerEdge servers now feature PCIe Gen 4.0 — doubling throughput performance over the previous generation — and up to six accelerators per server to support the most challenging, data-intensive workloads.

“With the launch of Dell EMC PowerEdge server portfolio, not only are we re-imagining the demands of IT at the Edge but also empowering our customers with the help of emerging technologies, to reach their targets at a much faster pace,” said Anil Sethi, VP and GM-Channels, Dell Technologies India.

–IANS

na/

