Dental startup toothsi raises $20 mn to expand India footprint

Adv.

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Direct-to-consumer clear aligner brand toothsi on Friday said it has raised $20 million in a Series B funding round and will use the funds to boost its technology infrastructure and expand its footprint in the country.

Founded in 2018 by orthodontists Dr Arpi Mehta, Dr Pravin Shetty, Dr Manjul Jain and Dr Anirudh Kale, toothsi provides customers with access to at-home, new-age teeth straightening with invisible, 3D-printed clear aligner technology.

To date, it has delivered services to over 10,000 customers in eight cities in India.

Adv.

“Combining a world-class orthodontic tradition with the most innovative technology backbone and a vertically integrated business model, we envision toothsi becoming the global go-to destination for smile transformation,” said Dr Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, toothsi.

The latest round was led by Eight Roads Ventures, a global investment firm backed by Fidelity, US-based Think Investments and the Mankekar Family Office.

The company had previously raised $5 million as part of Series A funding in January this year.

Adv.

Clear aligners have emerged as the preferred technology over traditional braces for smile correction, driven by strong adoption in the US and Europe and the trend is rapidly picking up pace in India.

Consumers can easily remove their aligners before a meal or attend special occasions, unlike the limitations of traditional orthodontic treatment.

The company said it has seen impressive traction, with revenues growing by 200 per cent over the last six months.

Adv.

“We are excited by the opportunity that clear aligners present to transform traditional orthodontic technologies and practices,” said Dr Prem Pavoor, Partner & Head of India, Eight Roads Ventures.

The company said it will leverage the capital infusion to scale to new cities across the country.

–IANS

na/