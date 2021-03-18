ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Digital tech adoption in healthcare among highest in India

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Digital technologies adoption by health and human services (HHS) organisations is among the highest in India, showed a new survey by global consultancy major EY and Imperial College London on Thursday.

The findings showed that 51 per cent of respondents in India have increased their use of digital technologies and data solutions since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The results are based on a survey of more than 2,000 global HHS professionals in six countries – India, Australia, Italy, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the UK and the US — including 359 respondents from India.

ADVERTISEMENT

While 74 per cent of respondents in India reported that digital technologies and data solutions have increased staff productivity, 75 per cent reported that digital solutions have been effective in delivering better outcomes for patients and service users.

“The response to the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that data and technology can make a real difference to the work of health and human services professionals in India, who have worked tirelessly and heroically in the face of this dreadful disease,” Gaurav Taneja, Partner and Leader, Government and Public Sector, EY India, said in a statement.

“With adequate government support and incentives, India has truly set an example to the rest of the world that it can lead and pave the way for technology adoption in healthcare.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While health organisations have historically often lagged other sectors in terms of adopting digital technologies and data solutions, the response to the Covid-19 pandemic has driven a change in priorities.

Almost two-thirds of respondents globally report an increase in the use of data and technology solutions, as the industry adapts to new ways of working under pressure.

In terms of specific digital technologies and data solutions, the percentage of respondents using these technologies has more or less doubled across the board since the beginning of the pandemic; and mental health services are more or less equal to physical health and social services in terms of use.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the survey, phone and video consultations have seen the greatest uptake across all technology solutions, with phone consultations being offered by 81 per cent of HHS organisations (up from 39 per cent before the pandemic) and video consultations available from 71 per cent of organisations (up from 22 per cent before the pandemic).

Compared to this, the uptake has been higher in India at 86 per cent for phone consultation (up from 48 per cent before pandemic) and at 83 per cent for video consultations (up from 33 per cent before pandemic).

The public sector organisations in India preferred digital tools for self-help (92 per cent organisations) and online self-assessment tools (89 per cent organisations) over phone consultation and video consultation, said the report.

Also, in India, about three fourth of the respondents reported positive experiences with digital technologies and data solutions, leading to better collaboration and efficiency in the operating model, the results showed.

–IANS

gb/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article59% employers in India not in favour of remote working: Report
Next articleRadhika Apte shares experience working with robots
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Zaid Darbar to Gauahar Khan: 'You are and always will be my sherni'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Zaid Darbar on Thursday expressed his love and support for wife Gauahar Khan, who is reportedly battling Covid-19.The dancer...
Read more
Sports

Coaches seek leeway for players as BCCI suspends junior events

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The BCCI's decision to postpone age-group tournaments - possibly a suspension this year - due to Covid-19 has...
Read more
Sports

Vijender bout gives boxing fillip in football-crazy Goa

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghGoa, March 18 (IANS) Boxing isn't popular in Goa where football is the passion. There are only three boxing rings in...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Onscreen Ram Arun Govil joins BJP, takes dig at Mamata

Sunny Leone exudes mermaid vibes in new post

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone exudes mermaid vibes in her new social media post. Sunny posted a string of images...

Zayn Malik is a changed man after becoming a dad

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 18 (IANS) British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik has opened up for the first time about raising his daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid....

Zaid Darbar to Gauahar Khan: 'You are and always will be my sherni'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Zaid Darbar on Thursday expressed his love and support for wife Gauahar Khan, who is reportedly battling Covid-19.The dancer...

Divya Kumar: Varun Dhawan couldn't believe I sang Jee Karda

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Singer Divya Kumar, who recorded the song "Jee karda" for the Varun Dhawan-starrer "Badlapur", says the actor was surprised to...

Tamim Iqbal to miss B'desh's T20I series against NZ

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dunedin, March 18 (IANS) Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will miss the three-match T20I series against New Zealand that follows a three-match ODI...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates