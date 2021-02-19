Dineout acquires event curator SteppinOut

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Restaurant tech platform Dineout on Friday announced it has acquired event and experience curator SteppinOut for an undisclosed sum.

This is the fifth acquisition by Dineout after inResto, Torqus, Gourmet Passport and Binge Digital.

The fresh acquisition will help Dineout host multiple types of offline experiences ranging from food festivals, night markets, live comedy events, movie nights and more.

“At Dineout, we’re all about the finest experiences and curating offline events in India is the next best thing we’d like to offer,” said Ankit Mehrotra, CEO and Co-founder, Dineout.

With Dineout hosting thousands of restaurant partners, and SteppinOut hosting new and innovative events, the coming together of the platforms is an offering that no other brand in the country will be able to offer, the company said.

“It gives SteppinOut to produce events at scale across the country with the infrastructure built by Dineout,” said Safdhar Adoor, Founder, SteppinOut.

Dineout is processing more than 100 million diners and $900 milliom worth of transactions for its partner restaurants across its network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities.

“After being stuck indoors for nearly one year, coming out of the pandemic, we are seeing trends of revenge consumption, with people looking to dine out more and also experience different types of events. I am truly excited to have the SteppinOut team be a part of our family,” Mehrotra said.

–IANS

