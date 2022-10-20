scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Discord on Xbox will soon become phone-free

By Glamsham Bureau

San Francisco, Oct 20 (IANS) Microsoft has announced that the upcoming Discord update on Xbox will allow users to connect voice chats without using their phones.

The update will allow Xbox owners to connect directly to calls in the servers, reports The Verge.

Users can browse all voice channels on all the Discord servers they are in, due to changes being tested by Xbox Insiders on the Alpha and Skip-Ahead Alpha rings.

Once the account has been linked for the first time, users can freely join directly from their Xbox without having to transfer the call using the Xbox or Discord mobile apps.

According to the report, the upcoming update might roll out in the coming weeks.

The only thing that is currently lacking is Xbox support for Discord text channels.

A phone will only be required when someone wishes to call a friend directly through Discord rather than speaking on a server. The call will still need to be transferred to the Xbox via the mobile app.

Recently, the company had launched YouTube integration with an affordable Nitro subscription which unlocks several additional benefits.

“Anyone in a voice channel on desktop or web can jump in on Activities, just hit the tantalising new Rocket Ship button and you became a part of the action,” said the company in a blogpost.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Previous article
Hockey: Indian junior men's team departs for 10th Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia
Next article
Kris Jenner says her dying wish is to be cremated, 'made into necklaces' for kids
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kiara Advani

Karan Kundrra

Nikki Tamboli

Shehnaaz Gill

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US